Axians UK adopts ScienceLogic SL1 platform to power Monitoring-as-a-Service and Managed SD-WAN services

ScienceLogic, a leader in context-infused AIOps providing IT operations with actionable insights from data across hybrid/multi-cloud and on-premise infrastructure, today announced that network systems integrator Axians UK will adopt the ScienceLogic SL1 platform to power their Monitoring-as-a-Service and Managed SD-WAN offerings to customers.

Axians UK offers a wide range of information and communications technologies and services that span business applications, datacenters and cloud service, telecommunications infrastructure and beyond. Their customers require complete visibility of their critical services components and performance to avoid damaging system outages, a need that drove Axians UK to procure ScienceLogic's AIOps automation platform, SL1. This provided an enhanced monitoring services offer across network connections, devices and applications whilst automating responses to incidents to ensure high availability and a proactive approach to incident resolution.

"In today's complex IT operations ecosystem, having a next generation monitoring and automation solution that covers all the key network and infrastructure service components is absolutely critical to our customers' success, as even a moment of network downtime may cause devastating consequences for their business and end-users," said Mike Chester, director of managed services at Axians UK. "Today's enterprises need visibility and contextual insights to scan, report and resolve network and application performance issues across underlying infrastructure and overlaying networks. With SL1, our customers can unlock all data across systems that touch the network and identify correlations to enable and automate self-healing with minimal human intervention."

Axians managed service team already provides confidence to their customers through their range of support services. With the services provided on SL1, for a fixed monthly cost, customers can focus even more time and resources on strategic projects.

One example of this is through the Axians Managed SD-WAN service which embeds ScienceLogic and optimizes customers' use of WAN connectivity. This allows the customer to achieve a balance of cost and performance while prioritising traffic from different applications, ensuring maximum performance for critical applications and keeping control of less mission-critical services.

"We are witnessing an evolution of the traditional MSP as they begin to offer new sets of capabilities and hosted offerings, enabling them to provide deeper strategic value to customers," said Dave Link, co-founder and CEO of ScienceLogic. "By efficiently on-ramping broader infrastructure services and software-defined technologies for customers, Axians UK can further expand its service offerings and hone its competitive edge amid market transformation, while ensuring that the transformative promise of advanced managed services can be fully realized so enterprise customers can focus on mission-critical tasks and business growth."

For more information on how ScienceLogic is working with MSPs to help them deliver differentiated managed services to their enterprise customers, please visit: https://sciencelogic.com/serviceproviders.

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic is a leader in IT Operations Management, providing modern IT operations with actionable insights to predict and resolve problems faster in a digital, ephemeral world. Its solution sees everything across multi-clouds and distributed architectures, contextualizes data through relationship mapping, and acts on this insight through integration and automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations across the globe, ScienceLogic's technology was designed for the rigorous security requirements of United States Department of Defense, proven for scale by the world's largest service providers, and optimized for the needs of large enterprises. https://sciencelogic.com/

About Axians

Axians supports its customers private-sector companies, public-sector entities, operators and service providers in their infrastructures and digital solutions development. To this end, Axians offers a comprehensive range of ICT solutions and services spanning business applications and data analytics, enterprise networks and digital workspaces, data centers and cloud services, telecommunications infrastructure and cybersecurity. Axians specialize in consulting, design, integration and service teams develop bespoke digital transformation solutions that contribute to successful business outcomes for its customers.

Axians is a VINCI Energies brand.

www.axians.com Axians.co.uk

Revenues of €2.3 billion // 10,000 employees // 22 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005046/en/

Contacts:

PR Contact

Brian Kelley, Vice President

Sage Communications

T: 703.533.1618

E: brian.kelley@aboutsage.com