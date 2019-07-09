The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 16 August 2019. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0010032671 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: BankInvest Udenlandske Obligationer A ----------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 16. august 2019 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAIUOBA ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36310 ----------------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0016109531 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BankInvest Lange Danske Obligationer A --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAILDOBA --------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 36314 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=731116