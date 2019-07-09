







TOKYO, July 9, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The number of visitors to Japan is increasing year by year, leading to an increase in those that rent cars. With this increase of visitors that are renting cars, a gap has appeared in what can be done to help with these car renters. For the most part, many look to tour companies but with many tours exceedingly overpriced, the visitors try to plan their own trip.One problem that arises when trying to do so, is that many of the maps or information given on the internet isn't checked or is inaccurate, leading to plans going astray. This is where Drive Japan steps in. Drive Japan is currently operating out of Tokyo and helps with the planning of trips in Kyushu and Okinawa. They are now planning to expand their service to Hokkaido, a target of many visitors, mainly repeaters that have had the chance to explore Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka.Drive Japan therefore is looking at using crowdfunding to raise money to help fund costs such as accommodation and so on, as they travel around Hokkaido collecting important data that will allow them to perfect travel maps that they will then be able to disseminate to the public. By doing so they can help those that wish to tour in Japan with planning as well as collating data to make information more up to date.The project can be found at https://en.japankurufunding.com/projects/drive-japan/Project Information- Period: July 8th 2019 - August 29th 2019- Target: 1,000,000 Yen- Returns: Returns are focused on giving information to backers that are looking to visit Hokkaido, Kyushu or Okinawa in the near future.About Drive JapanDrive Japan is a newly formed company, under the lead of Takujiro Oto. Mr Oto has 7 years of experience when it comes to Online Marketing, as well as 4 and a half years concerning tour operation in Japan after working in Singapore. Official website https://drivejapan.co.jp.About JAPANKURU FUNDINGJAPANKURU FUNDING is a Japanese based crowdfunding site, that allows for the project page to be curated in 3 different languages, English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese. This allows for funding to be collected from all over the world. Homepage https://en.japankurufunding.com.For more information, please contact info@japankurufunding.comSource: Japankuru FundingCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.