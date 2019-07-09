New installations and second-generation upgrades continuein developed markets while developing nations move from nascent stage

A new report from Navigant Research provides an analysis of global utility smart meter projects, tracking data related to global customer endpoints, meter manufacturers, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) communications vendors, systems integrators, and meter data management (MDM) vendors.

The global smart meter market is evolving rapidly. In more mature markets, utilities are considering their options for second-generation AMI deployments that use new and advanced capabilities. For utilities just launching their AMI efforts, newer technologies and purchasing models are of growing interest. Click to tweet: Navigant Research's Global AMI Tracker 2Q19 has identified 24 new projects globally since its last update in 4Q 2018.

"In developed markets, new installations and second-generation upgrades continue, with a shift toward advanced capabilities and managed services models," says Michael Kelly, research analyst with Navigant Research. "Meanwhile, developing markets are advancing beyond the nascent stage, with an uptick in project announcements across Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East."

According to the report, the North American market has seen several new project announcements from larger utilities (Ameren, We Energies) as well as some smaller utilities in the last several months. Europe, Italy, France, Spain, and the UK continue to lead regional activity, and there has been an uptick in Eastern European announcements, specifically in Russia and Poland. Asia Pacific is in transition as China moves to second-generation metering, Japan and Korea continue first-generation deployments, and several other markets (India, Malaysia, Taiwan) offer the promise of growth.

The report, Global AMI Tracker 2Q19, report provides an analysis of global utility smart meter projects. It tracks data related to global customer endpoints, meter manufacturers, AMI communications vendors, systems integrators, and meter data management (MDM) vendors. The report also includes an examination of the technologies, timeframes, and vendor selections for AMI deployments around the world, along with vendor selection share analysis for North America. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant's professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the Firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant's practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Global AMI Tracker 2Q19 is a summary and reflects Navigant Research's current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005128/en/

Contacts:

Lindsay Funicello-Paul

+1.781.270.8456

lindsay.funicello.paul@navigant.com