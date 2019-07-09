Visiongain Report: Military Wearable Sensors Market set to Reach $179mn in 2019 Driven by Increased Applications such as Soldier Health Monitoring

Military Wearable Sensors Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Type (Accelerometers, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Force Sensors, Motion Sensors, Gyroscopes, Temperature Sensors, Microphones, Others), by Application (Device Based, Clothing Based), Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Smart Sensors, Smart Clothing, Head Up Displays (HUD) & Augmented Reality (AR) Technologies

Military wearable sensors are smart electronic devices which are located near, on or in the soldier's body to provide intelligent services. These sensors incorporate various features and functions such as personal networks, sensors, C4 communications, and the power to manage the systems. Also, these devices allow for the concept of enabling the connected soldiers which will aid them during crucial operations. Portable and wearables devices are highly valuable for soldiers. Hence, there has been a growing trend and demand of wearable technologies which is the smart use of technologies to assist soldiers during military operations

Visiongain assesses the military wearable sensors market at $179m in 2019.

The recent developments in military wearable sensors technologies within the broader IoT ecosystem has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The military wearable sensors market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of increasing demand for smaller and efficient sensors and a rise in development of smart clothing. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

• Do you need definitive military wearable sensors market data?

• Succinct military wearable sensors market analysis?

• Technological insight?

• Clear competitor analysis?

• Actionable business recommendations?

Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-wearable-sensors-market-report-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

Report highlights

263 tables, charts, and graphs

Analysis of key players in military wearable sensors market players

• Analog Devices, Inc.

• Arm Holding Plc

• Arralis

• BAE Systems

• Bosch Sensortec GmbH

• Leidos

• Lockheed Martin

• Micron products

• Microsoft

• MicroVision

• Micron Products

• Q-Track

• Rheinmetall Group

• Safran Electronics & Defence

• TE connectivity

• The Boeing Company

• TT Electronics plc

Global Military Wearable Sensors Market Outlook and Analysis From 2019-2029

Military Wearable Sensors Type Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Accelerometers Forecast 2029-2029

• Inertial Sensors Forecast 2029-2029

• Pressure Sensors Forecast 2029-2029

• Force Sensors Forecast 2029-2029

• Motion Sensors Forecast 2029-2029

• Gyroscopes Forecast 2029-2029

• Temperature Sensors Forecast 2029-2029

• Microphones Forecast 2029-2029

• Others Forecast 2029-2029

Application Segment Includes

• Clothing Based Forecast 2029-2029

• Device Based Forecast 2029-2029

Regional Military Wearable Sensors Market Forecasts From 2019-2029

North America Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2019-2029

• US Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029

• Canada Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029

Asia Pacific Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029

• China Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029

• India Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029

• Australia Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029

• Rest of APAC Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029

Europe Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029

• Germany Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029

• France Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029

• Russia Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029

• Rest of Europe Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029

Rest Of The World Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2019-2029

Key Questions Answered

• What does the future hold for the military wearable sensors industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to succeed and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-wearable-sensors-market-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Advantest Akron Polymer Systems

Airbus

Alibaba Group

Analog Devices, Inc.

Apple

Argus-Spektr

ARM Holding PLC.

ARM Limited

Arralis

Aselsan

Augusta Westland

BAE Systems Plc

Bell

BlackBox Biometrics

Boeing

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Drayson Technologies

Elbit Systems Ltd

Embraer

Eurocopter

Exensor

FlexTech Alliance

FLIR Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Google

Gwacs Defense Inc

Harris Corporation

Headwall Photonics Inc.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

IMeasureU

IMEC

Inova Design Solutions

Intelligent Textiles Limited (ITL)

Kopin Corporation

L3 Warrior Sensor Systems

Leidos

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA)

MBDA

Micron Products

Microsoft Corporation

MicroVision, Inc

MKU Limited

Myriota

Norinco

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

QinetiQ

QinetiQ North America

Q-Track Corporation

Qualcomm

Raytheon

Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall Air Defence

Rheinmetall Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Roke Manor Research

SAAB AB

Safran Electronics & Defence

Safran Group

Safran Vectronix AG

Sagem

Samsung.

Sandia National Laboratories

Secure Communication Systems

Shimmer

Systems Engineering and Assessment

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

TT Electronics Plc

Ultra Electronics



Organisations mentioned

Arab Cooperation Council

Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Center (CERDEC)

Australian Army

Baylor University

Bundeswehr (German armed forces)

Canadian Armed Forces

Centre of Excellence for Soldier Performance (CESP)

Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC)

Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL)

French Army

Harvard University

Indian Army

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Israeli Army

Kalamazoo Valley Community College

NATO

Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATICK)

Netherlands Defence Material Organization (DMO)

Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA)

Singapore Armed Forces (SAF)

U.K. Ministry of Defence (MoD)

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Marines

U.S. Navy

US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

US Army

US Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Center (CERDEC)

US Army Natick Soldier Research, Development, and Engineering Center (NSRDEC)

US Army Research Lab (ARL)

US Army's Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Centre

US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

US Department of Defence (DOD

US Pentagon



Companies mentioned

Advantest Akron Polymer Systems

Airbus

Alibaba Group

Analog Devices, Inc.

Apple

Argus-Spektr

ARM Holding PLC.

ARM Limited

Arralis

Aselsan

Augusta Westland

BAE Systems Plc

Bell

BlackBox Biometrics

Boeing

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Drayson Technologies

Elbit Systems Ltd

Embraer

Eurocopter

Exensor

FlexTech Alliance

FLIR Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Google

Gwacs Defense Inc

Harris Corporation

Headwall Photonics Inc.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

IMeasureU

IMEC

Inova Design Solutions

Intelligent Textiles Limited (ITL)

Kopin Corporation

L3 Warrior Sensor Systems

Leidos

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA)

MBDA

Micron Products

Microsoft Corporation

MicroVision, Inc

MKU Limited

Myriota

Norinco

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

QinetiQ

QinetiQ North America

Q-Track Corporation

Qualcomm

Raytheon

Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall Air Defence

Rheinmetall Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Roke Manor Research

SAAB AB

Safran Electronics & Defence

Safran Group

Safran Vectronix AG

Sagem

Samsung.

Sandia National Laboratories

Secure Communication Systems

Shimmer

Systems Engineering and Assessment

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

TT Electronics Plc

Ultra Electronics



Organisations mentioned

Arab Cooperation Council

Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Center (CERDEC)

Australian Army

Baylor University

Bundeswehr (German armed forces)

Canadian Armed Forces

Centre of Excellence for Soldier Performance (CESP)

Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC)

Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL)

French Army

Harvard University

Indian Army

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Israeli Army

Kalamazoo Valley Community College

NATO

Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATICK)

Netherlands Defence Material Organization (DMO)

Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA)

Singapore Armed Forces (SAF)

U.K. Ministry of Defence (MoD)

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Marines

U.S. Navy

US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

US Army

US Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Center (CERDEC)

US Army Natick Soldier Research, Development, and Engineering Center (NSRDEC)

US Army Research Lab (ARL)

US Army's Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Centre

US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

US Department of Defence (DOD

US Pentagon

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Wearable Technology Market 2018-2028

Military Personnel Health Monitoring Bioinformatics Market Forecast 2017-2027

Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market Report 2019-2029

Smart Sensors in Military and Defence Market Report 2019-2029

Military Sensors & Switches Market Report 2019-2029

Military Sensor Fusion Market Forecast 2019-2029

Military Augmented Reality (AR) Technologies Market Report 2019-2029