WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.07.2019 | 11:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SpareBank 1 SMN: Trading for own account

On July 9 SpareBank 1 SMN transferred 251 Equity Capital Certificates at a price of NOK 99.50 to employees in the banks subsidiaries as bonus.

After this transaction the bank owns 625 ECC's.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

