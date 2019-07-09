Lausanne, Switzerland and Lyon, France (ots) - Debiopharm

(www.debiopharm.com), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company, and BIOASTER

(www.bioaster.org), the French Technology Research Institute in

infectiology and microbiology, announced today having officialized a

broad research agreement for the development of diagnostic and

management innovation for infectious diseases. This relationship will

harness BIOASTER's scientific and technical expertise, including

technology platforms, to support Debiopharm's breakthrough research

programs. Their development efforts are expected to accelerate

projects towards industrial product readiness.



The initial planned project is aimed at exploring further

developments of FibroTrap (http://ots.ch/NUJWsx), an easy-to-use

sample preparation method for the rapid diagnosis of hard to detect

bacteria. Debiopharm's unique sample preparation technology has

already demonstrated excellent sensitivity in the detection of

bacteria and yeasts in blood stream infections with the potential to

shorten the turn-around-time between sample collection to results

from 1-3 days, seen with standard blood culture methods to about 3

hours, including pathogen identification.



"We are very enthusiastic and proud to work with Debiopharm to

advance innovation for patients. This collaboration will bring

together complementary expertise of both parties for accelerating

this innovation towards industrial product development in the field

of Infectious diseases and Microbiology." Nathalie Garçon, CEO & CSO

of BIOASTER



"This agreement with BIOASTER was initiated in light of our

shared, patient-focused ambitions such as improving the speed of

quality bedside diagnosis and developing innovation solutions to

fight anti-microbial resistance." Bertrand Ducrey, CEO, Debiopharm

International S.A.



About BIOASTER



Created in 2012, following the French initiative of Technological

Research Institutes, BIOASTER is a non-for-profit foundation

developing a unique technological and innovative model to support the

latest challenges in microbiology. In particular, BIOASTER uses and

develops high value technological innovations that accelerate

development of medical solutions for populations and personalized

medicine.



The aim of BIOASTER is to bring together academic, industry and

its capacities and specific knowledge to develop and execute high

impact collaborative projects requiring industry compatible

innovative technologies.



Key figures:

- 4 fields of expertise: antimicrobials, diagnostics, microbiota,

vaccines

- 2,450 m2 of BSL2 & BSL3 laboratories in Lyon and Paris

- 100+ employees, including 80% of scientific experts and

representing 17 nationalities

- 57 collaborative projects, involving 27 private partners and 29

public partners www.bioaster.org



About Debiopharm



Debiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmet

medical needs in oncology and bacterial infections. Bridging the gap

between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach,

we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for

in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and

then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to

maximize patient access globally.



Visit us www.debiopharm.com/



Follow us @DebiopharmNews at http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews



