Virgin Galactic And Social Capital Hedosophia Announce Merger To Create The World's First And Only Publicly Traded Commercial Human Spaceflight Company

Virgin Galactic's customer backlog would singlehandedly double the total number of humans to have ever gone to space

Virgin Galactic has developed a set of unique technologies designed to enable a safe and familiar flying experience for customers to go into space and become officially designated astronauts

Virgin Galactic's technologies have created the first vehicle built for commercial service to put humans into space

Virgin Galactic already has customer reservations from more than 600 people in 60 countries representing approximately $80 million in total collected deposits and $120 million of potential revenue

in total collected deposits and of potential revenue Virgin Galactic has already been granted its FAA commercial space launch license, and the New Mexico Spaceport has also received its Spaceport license

Pro forma enterprise value of the merger is $1.5 billion and represents:

and represents: 1.5x invested capital ($1 billion+ of capital invested to date)



2.5x estimated revenue for 2023



5.5x estimated EBITDA for 2023

Social Capital Hedosophia Founder and CEO, Chamath Palihapitiya , will invest an additional $100 million in the transaction and will become Chairman of the combined entity

VIRGIN GALACTIC ("VG") and SOCIAL CAPITAL HEDOSOPHIA ("SCH"), a public investment vehicle sponsored by Social Capital and Hedosophia, announced that the boards of directors of each company have approved a definitive agreement under which VG and SCH will merge, with the current shareholders of SCH expected to own up to approximately 49% of the combined company. Upon closing of the transaction, which is expected in the second half of 2019, VG will be introduced as the first and only publicly traded commercial human spaceflight company.

Company Highlights

VG is a vertically integrated aerospace company specializing in commercial human spaceflight. Using proven and reusable technology, it intends to offer its customers a unique, multi-day experience culminating in a personal spaceflight that includes out-of-seat zero gravity and views of Planet Earth from space.

VG believes it has now reached an inflection point in its development as it progresses towards launching commercial operations. In particular, by demonstrating the repeatability of the full flight profile through the completion of two crewed spaceflights, VG believes it has overcome a substantial number of the technical hurdles required to make the company a viable and profitable commercial service.

VSS Unity, VG's spaceship, was the first and remains the only vehicle built for regular commercial service to have put humans into space. VG's inaugural spaceflight in December 2018 was also the first and only human space launch from U.S. soil since 2011. During its second spaceflight in February 2019, VSS Unity became the first vehicle built for commercial service to carry pilots as well as crew.

Having reached these milestones, the Board of VG believes that the additional capital provided by the merger with SCH will provide the company with the support needed to reach commercialization.

In addition to the more than $1 billion that has been invested in VG since its inception in 2004, VG believes its position within the emerging commercial human spaceflight market is reinforced by other significant barriers to entry for potential competitors. These include the vertically integrated technical and operational expertise built over 15 years, an established and highly experienced workforce and the strength of the Virgin Group's brand recognition. VG has built a unique, pre-commercial service order book of more than 600 space tourism customers backed by over $80 million in deposits. In a transforming world of experiences and social media, VG believes that the market for exclusive, experiential products will continue to expand quickly and represents a significant opportunity for future growth.

As part of its commercial operations, VG has exclusive access to the principal assets at Spaceport America, New Mexico. Spaceport America is the world's first, purpose built commercial spaceport. As announced on May 10, 2019, VG is moving more than 100 spaceline staff and its space vehicles to Spaceport America, which will become the new location of its operational headquarters. Spaceport America will be the site of VG's initial commercial spaceflights and where the company will deliver a high-end, exclusive customer experience over the multi-day pre-flight period.

As part of this transaction, the existing management team of VG will remain in place following the close of the transaction with George T. Whitesides remaining as CEO, while a new Board, comprised of seven directors, will be augmented by the addition of Chamath Palihapitiya, as Chairman, and Adam Bain, both of whom are committed to the success of VG.

Sir Richard Branson, Founder of VG, said:

"Great progress in our test flight program means that we are on track for our beautiful spaceship to begin commercial service. By embarking on this new chapter, at this advanced point in Virgin Galactic's development, we can open space to more investors and in doing so, open space to thousands of new astronauts. We are at the dawn of a new space age, with huge potential to improve and sustain life on Earth. I am delighted that SCH has decided to become such an important part of our amazing journey. They share our dreams and together we will make them reality."

George Whitesides, CEO of VG, said:

"This transaction represents the next step of our exciting journey. We believe it will offer us the financial flexibility to build a thriving commercial service and invest appropriately for the future."

Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder and CEO of Social Capital Hedosophia, said:

"It is a privilege to partner with Sir Richard Branson, a once-in-a-generation visionary, to bring the reality of commercial spaceflight to the world. We are confident that VG is light years ahead of the competition. It is backed by an exciting business model and an uncompromising commitment to safety and customer satisfaction. I cannot wait to take my first trip to space and become an astronaut."

Transaction Overview

On July 9, 2019, SCH (NYSE: IPOA) entered into a definitive agreement to combine with VG with a combination of stock and cash financing. The merged company will have an anticipated initial enterprise value of $1.5 billion implying a 2.5x multiple of 2023 projected revenue and a 5.5x multiple of 2023 projected EBITDA as commercial operations are expected to achieve scale. After the completion of the transaction, the majority of the net cash from SCH's trust is expected to be held on VG's balance sheet to fund operations and support continued growth.

In connection with the transaction, SCH's founder has agreed to invest an additional $100 million at $10.00 per share at completion of the transaction. The selling equity owners of VG will receive $1.3 billion in total consideration, inclusive of $1.0 billion of common stock of the combined company valued at $10.00 per share and up to $300 million in cash consideration. Assuming no redemptions by the public shareholders of SCH, current VG shareholders and current holders of SCH will hold approximately 51% and 49% of the combined company, respectively, at closing.

The transaction is currently expected to be completed during the second half of 2019, subject to approval by SCH's shareholders and other customary closing conditions. Credit Suisse acted as capital markets advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal advisor to SCH. M Klein and Company served as financial advisor to VG and Virgin Group for the merger with SCH. LionTree Advisors and Perella Weinberg Partners served as financial advisors to the company regarding its capital raising alternatives. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as VG and Virgin Group's legal advisor.

