ADC Therapeutics SA: ADC Therapeutics Announces Final Close of Series E Financing Expansion

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics, an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced the final close of a $103 million Series E financing expansion, bringing the total gross proceeds of the Series E round to $303 million. The final close of the expansion round includes a $25 million investment from a new U.S.-based institutional investor, as well as additional investment from existing investors that participated in the previously announced $76 million Series E financing expansion.



Chris Martin, DPhil, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics, said, "We are delighted to welcome a new blue-chip institutional investor to our shareholder base. This financing provides us with a strong balance sheet to fund preparations for a potential Biologics License Application (BLA) for ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine) in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the second half of 2020, as well as for initiating in the coming months a pivotal Phase II trial of ADCT-301 (camidanlumab tesirine) in Hodgkin lymphoma based on our recent end of Phase I meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration."

ADC Therapeutics plans to complete enrollment in its pivotal Phase II trial of ADCT-402 in a broad population of patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL imminently and report interim results in the second half of 2019. ADCT-402 is also being evaluated in a Phase Ib trial in combination with ibrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL or mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and a Phase Ib trial in combination with durvalumab in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL, MCL or follicular lymphoma. In addition, the Company plans to commence a pivotal Phase II trial of ADCT-301 in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma in the coming months. ADCT-301, with its novel mechanism of action targeting regulatory T cells, is also being evaluated in a Phase Ib trial in patients with selected advanced solid tumors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA is an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of highly targeted antibody drug conjugates.