AltiGen Communications, Inc.: Altigen to Participate in the Microsoft Inspire 2019 Partner Conference

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced that the company will be participating in Microsoft's Inspire Worldwide Partner Conference July 14-18, 2019.

During the conference Altigen will be conducting one-on-one meetings with Microsoft partners who focus on Office 365 and Microsoft Teams. According to Mark Sexauer, Altigen's Director of Microsoft UC Solutions, "Our new solutions for Microsoft Teams, including Direct Routing and Omni-Channel Contact Center, deliver the advanced functionality businesses require in order to migrate from their on premises PBX platforms to Microsoft Teams Phone System. Inspire provides a great forum to meet with Microsoft's top partners from around the world to discuss how Altigen's solutions can help Microsoft partners grow Office 365 and Teams lines of business."

About Microsoft Inspire

Inspire 2019 is Microsoft's premier event for partners and an experience for anyone interested in growing their business and strengthening their Microsoft partnership. The event brings together thousands of attendees from 130 countries around the globe for a week of networking and learning - all with the goal of increasing partner profitability and accelerating business growth. This year the keynote speaker lineup will include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, President Brad Smith, Executive Vice President Judson Althoff, who leads Microsoft's Worldwide Commercial Business organization, and Corporate Vice President Gavriella Schuster, who leads Microsoft's One Commercial Partner organization.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivers fully managed Unified Communications services, combining Hosted Skype for Business, Advanced Cloud PBX, and Innovative Cloud Contact Center applications with seamless integration to Office 365 for small-to-medium sized businesses and mid-size to large enterprises. Our robust suite of applications integrate with Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams and Office 365 to deliver unparalleled capabilities to organizations using these Microsoft solutions. With thousands of customers around the world, Altigen solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration to Microsoft infrastructure technologies, and are built on a scalable, open standards platform. Altigen's worldwide headquarters is in Silicon Valley, CA. For more information, call 1-888- ALTIGEN or visit the web site at www.altigen.com.

