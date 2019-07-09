This Swiss giant is following a trend as large multinational high-tech companies see their role as redesigning infrastructure rather than supplying inverters at ever lower margins. Schneider Electric and General Electric have pulled out of large scale solar and Siemens is focusing on other areas of its business.Inverter big shot ABB has announced its exit from solar by agreeing Italian power electronics manufacturer Fimer can acquire its PV business. ABB said its inverter business generated $290 million in revenue last year. A portfolio of products, systems, and services for different types of ...

