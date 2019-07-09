Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB: Oasmia discontinues cooperation with former executive chairman

Oasmia has today ended the engagement and cooperation with the former executive chairman Julian Aleksov without any further remuneration. This is done in the light of the transactions mentioned in the company's press release on June 28 and the company has today also filed a report to the Swedish Economic Crime Authority in this matter.



A special examiner has also now been appointed, Svante Forsberg, former chairman of Deloitte Sweden and of FAR (Swedish association of Auditors). His assignment is aiming to give all shareholders relevant ground to judge whether the former management and board can be discharged from liability.

