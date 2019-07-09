IEO for Bitpanda's Coin BEST Already Most Successful IEO in Central Europe

- Vienna based fintech Bitpanda raised more than €10 million in a private sale for its coin BEST. The official launch of the IEO is July 9th at 1pm CET

VIENNA, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitpanda is launching the public sale for its token today. Up to 500 million out of 1 billion BEST are for sale until August 6th. BEST (Bitpanda Ecosystem Token) is the coin of the Bitpanda Ecosystem and provides its 1 million users a wide range of benefits. Users get a 25% discount on trading fees when using BEST to pay them on Bitpanda. Furthermore, they get priority access to the upcoming Bitpanda Launchpad which will host third-party IEOs. BEST is available for €0.09 per token during the first week of the public IEO.

"BEST is the fuel of the Bitpanda ecosystem, which means that the Bitpanda platform, the Bitpanda Global Exchange and future products, like the Bitpanda Launchpad, will make heavy use of incorporating BEST. It will play a vital role in Bitpanda's global expansion and in making our vision of democratising personal finance a reality," says Bitpanda CEO Eric Demuth.

On August 7th, Bitpanda will also launch the Bitpanda Global Exchange, a digital asset exchange for experienced traders, professionals and institutions. Bitpanda's first global product will allow fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto trading and has been developed 100% in-house over the past two years.

About Bitpanda

Bitpanda is a fintech based in Vienna, Austria founded in 2014 by Eric Demuth, Paul Klanschek and Christian Trummer. The company is a firm believer in the innovative power of cryptocurrencies, digitised assets and blockchain technology. Bitpanda's mission is to tear down the barriers to investing and bring traditional financial products to the 21st century. Today, Bitpanda has around 1 million users and more than 120 team members. With a PSD2 payment service provider license, state-of-the-art security and streamlined user experience, Bitpanda has grown into a popular trading platform for newbies and experts alike. Users can currently trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, gold and over 20 other digital assets.

