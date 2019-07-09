Solar Alliance Energy Inc.: Solar Alliance Launches SunBox Commercial Product with Tesla Charging Stations for Hotels and Restaurants

Following the Successful Launch of Residential Product, Sales Team Also Expands with the Addition of Three New Sunbox Channel Partners

Vancouver, BC & Knoxville, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce it has launched a new SunBox commercial solar product designed specifically for hotels and restaurants. SunBox is a complete turn-key solar solution that comes in a standard size with battery storage and optional generator for backup. The system also includes an optional Tesla electric vehicle charger offered as part of the Company's accredited installer relationship with Tesla. The commercial SunBox product follows the successful launch earlier this year of the residential SunBox. Residential sales have exceeded all of 2018 sales by 266% with 6 months remaining in the fiscal year and has the Company on track to materially exceed the US$1.1 million residential sales target announced June 24, 2019. The Company anticipates a similar revenue impact from the commercial SunBox as it is marketed to companies seeking to lower operating costs and reduce their reliance on their electricity provider.

The commercial SunBox product will be marketed to hotels and restaurants with the help of the company's newest Channel Partner, Williams/Regas. Founders Jenny Williams and Grady Regas have been in the residential and commercial roofing business for ten years. Prior to that, Grady Regas was involved with the family legacy, Regas Restaurants. He was the founder of the nationally successful Grady's Restaurants chain.

"Solar Alliance will continue to drive down the cost of solar by standardization and development of products for specific applications," said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. "We have deliberately built our products to eliminate overhead, unnecessary design and redundant engineering while maximizing outsourcing. We make it easy for the customer, the channel partner, the utility and ourselves. The success we have seen in the residential sector prompted us to move quickly on this new product and we anticipate the response to this new commercial product will be just as successful once customers see the many benefits of a simple, low cost solar solution designed specifically for their needs."

"The concept of SunBox is a natural fit for the hospitality industry," said Grady Regas. "With the innovative solar systems designed by Solar Alliance there is a massive opportunity to provide low cost power to hotels and restaurants so they can lower their operating costs. In addition to solar, the ability of Solar Alliance to install Tesla and other types of car chargers means that when customers are enjoying a dining experience or spending the evening at a hotel they can conveniently charge their electric vehicles. It makes economic and environmental sense and I look forward to working with Solar Alliance to bring this product to as many restaurants and hotels as possible."

Solar Alliance is also pleased to welcome HIS Security and Green River LLC to its SunBox Channel Partner program. Green River LLC is a general contractor serving commercial and residential customers. Located in Knoxville, TN, their service area includes East Tennessee, Western North Carolina, Northern Georgia and Southeastern Kentucky, while HIS Security is a respected Tennessee security system installation company.

"Building science is our passion" said Green River LLC partner Lora Corder. "All of our products and services are designed to protect your family's health and well-being while employing green building practices and reducing energy consumption. Becoming a SunBox partner provides yet another way of reducing our carbon footprint while improving air quality and conserving natural resources for current and future generations. We do the data analysis through our HERS rating services and then improve the building envelope with a variety of products and services such as metal roofs, and spray foam insulation. Encouraging electric vehicles and solar is a one-two punch in this process. SunBox and its offerings naturally supplement everything we are doing for our clients".

"We provide our customers security, period. SunBox gives our customers a whole new level of security and independence at an affordable price," Said Doug Fraker, partner in HIS Security. "The optional backup generator keeps your refrigerated food protected, hot water operational and your security system intact. Finally, the optional Tesla electric vehicle charger is an integral part of any high-performance home and we're happy to be working with Solar Alliance to provide customers with the smart home options they are looking for."

With the addition of Williams/Regas, HIS Security and Green River LLC Solar Alliance now has a strong and growing team of Channel Partners that will contribute to the Company's sales growth.

Channel Partner Description Truitt Electric Electrical contractor Gervais Electric Electrical contractor Energy Home Basics Home efficiency Terra Shares Solar sales Mike Stevens Homes Builder HIS Security Home security systems Green River LLC Residential and commercial builder Williams/Regas Commercial SunBox & roofing



Channel Partners and the Company's internal sales team have delivered excellent results since the SunBox product was launch earlier this year. Year to date in 2019, Solar Alliance has sold US$594,000 in residential systems of which approximately US$245,000 is completed and installed while the other US$349,000 is contracted and in various stages of installation. In 2018, the comparable residential sales for the Knoxville-based team was US$223,397

Myke Clark, CEO

For more information:

Solar Alliance Sales

(865) 309-4674

Solar Alliance

Myke Clark, CEO

604-288-9051

mclark@solaralliance.com

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words "would", "will", "expected" and "estimated" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

