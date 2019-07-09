Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2019) - Zonetail (TSXV: ZONE) is pleased to announce it has signed an advertising contract for its mobile condo platform with Service Inspired Restaurants, a Canadian Corporation that owns a portfolio of 61 restaurants and several well-known brands.

SIR's Concept brands include Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, with 40 locations; Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar with eight locations; and Canyon Creek, with seven locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One and The Loose Moose.



The Zonetail condo mobile platform and app, named 'Shiftsuite', provides condo residents access and interaction with building amenities and services. Zonetail also connects residents with neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions through the apps' 'Explore' section.

"We're excited about advertising our restaurant brands through Zonetail's innovative condo mobile app. Its 24/7/365 day coverage direct to condo resident phones offers a more engaging digital alternative to direct mail campaigns, which typically aren't well received in condominiums" said Anesie Johnson-Smith, V.P. Marketing of Sir Corp.

"As we continue to roll out our mobile app to 2,000 condo buildings representing 400,000 units, and 20% of the Greater Toronto market, Sir Corp. is a great partner to work with, offering exactly the kind of local advertising content condo residents are looking for," said Mark Holmes, CEO and co-Founder of Zonetail.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) is a mobile platform for hotels and condominiums providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions.

Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada, with approximately 2,000 condo buildings, representing an estimated 400,000 units. Zonetail has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California.

For more information, please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

About SIR Corp.

SIR is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 61 restaurants and one seasonal retail outlet in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include: Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, with 40 locations; Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar with eight locations; and Canyon Creek, with seven locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One and The Loose Moose. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership in consideration for a Royalty, payable by SIR to the Partnership, equal to six percent of the revenue of the 57 restaurants currently included in the Royalty Pool. SIR also owns Duke's Refresher & Bar in downtown Toronto, one seasonal Signature restaurant, Abbey's Bakehouse, and one seasonal Abbey's Bakehouse retail outlet, which are currently not in consideration to be part of the Royalty Pool.

For more information on SIR Corp., please visit www.sircorp.com.

Mark Holmes, President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone: (416) 583-3773 ext. 228

mark@zonetail.com

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail's current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate, and, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

