09.07.2019 | 13:25
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 9

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:9 July 2019

For immediate release

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 9 July 2019, all 12 resolutions proposed were duly passed.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 5 April 2019, copies of which have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism which is located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Details of proxy votes lodged before the meeting will be available shortly on the Company's website http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the special resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

All enquiries

PATAC Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© 2019 PR Newswire

