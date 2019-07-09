EQS-Announcement GF Securities Devoted Continued Support to HKUST Entrepreneurship Competition to Fulfill Initial Intentions 09/07/2019 / 19:15 UTC+8 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *For Immediate Release 9 July 2019* *?????????? GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.* (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1776.HK; 000776.SZ) *GF Securities Devoted Continued Support to HKUST Entrepreneurship Competition to Fulfill Initial Intentions Encouraging Innovation and Entrepreneurship among College Students* The Hong Kong Final of the entrepreneurship competition hosted by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology ("HKUST") (the "Competition") came to a successful end. After several rounds of fierce competition, the Horizon Biochip team won the President Award and the "GF Innovation Award" sponsored by GF Securities Co., Ltd. ("GF Securities", stock code: 1776.HK; 000776.SZ) with "CryoChip that automates the process of preserving embryos/oocytes in IVF medical procedure". The HKUST entrepreneurship competition was held annually startingfrom 2011 and this year marks its 9th anniversary. It has evolved from a Hong Kong-only competition to an influential nationwide entrepreneurial event spanning all Greater China regions and has given birth to a number of well-recognized start-ups and entrepreneurship projects. As a platinum sponsor of this competition, GF Securities has supported the event for three consecutive years. In the past three years with more than RMB1 million in donation to promote the effective matching of outstanding entrepreneurial projects and fund-providers so as to provide entrepreneurial support for young students. This year, GF Securities specifically helped set up a "GF Innovation Award" in order to encourage and recognize outstanding entrepreneurial teams for their innovation. The President Award winner, Horizo??n Biochip showed strong originality and application potential in its innovative biochips and the company has applied for patents on its technology, therefore won the "GF Innovation Award" for their outstanding innovation in the assisted reproduction area. Mr. Jarret Sha, Managing Director of GF INVESTMENTS (HK), under GF Securities' subsidiaryGF Holdings (Hong Kong) Corporation Limited ("GF Hong Kong"), was invited to present awards to the winners on behalf of GF Securities. Mr.Sha said, "This year's competition impressed us with more mature entrepreneurial teams and start-up projects with more commercial value compared to those of last year. The participants put forward very good ideas, some of which even filled the 'gaps' in certain commercial areas. As an investment company focused on SME equity investment at home and abroad with rich investment resources and management experiences for start-ups, GF INVESTMENTS (HK) spares no efforts in promoting the entrepreneurship of the younger generation in Hong Kong and cultivating more outstanding entrepreneurs-to-be. Commenting on the winner of the 'GF Innovation Award', Mr. Sha said, "GF INVESTMENTS (HK) offers a unique industry advantage in biotech field. In the future, we can discuss with the winning team for further investment and help them grow their project." As a strong sponsor of the competition for many years, GF Securities followed through the competition instead of merely providing financial support. This year, GF Securities appointed a seasoned investor, Dr. Yingying Chen, Managing Director of GF INVESTMENTS (HK), to serve as judge in the final round again, to guide the participating teams and facilitate the event. Dr. Chen said, "The competition provided a good communication platform for young entrepreneurs. There are more biotechprojects comparing to the previous competition. This is precisely the area that GF INVESTMENTS (HK) has been focusing on. I believe this was prompted by the issuance of new rules for listing biotech company on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange last year. Students paid close attention to changes in the capital market and took advantage of Hong Kong's unique financial edge. GF Securities and its subsidiary, GF Hong Kong are willing to fully support outstanding entrepreneurs to realize their dreams and ambitions in the pursuit of entrepreneurship." GF Securities is a comprehensive service provider for domestic and overseas capital markets with an emphasis on China's premium enterprises and high net worth individuals. The continued support for entrepreneurial events embodies GF Securities' charity philosophy of "Gathering Love from the Bottom of Heart" and showcased GF Securities' commitment to fulfilling its social responsibility. Aside from supporting entrepreneurial events in Hong Kong, GF Securities set up a "GF Securities Social Charity Foundation" together with its three subsidiaries and carried out various activities such as "Small-scale Start-up Campaign for College Students", investing more than RMB10 million accumulatively to inspire students to innovate and start businesses and help them build up the related skill sets. In the future, GF Securities will carry on its initial intentions, continue to give back to the society and promote domestic and overseas youth entrepreneurship with its experience and strengths in the capital market while developing its own businesses and creating commercial value. - End - *About GF Securities * Tracing its history back to 1991, GF Securities is one of the first, full-service securities companies in China. It was successfully listed on the main boards of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (000776.SZ), and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1776.HK), in 2010 and 2015 respectively. As of December 31, 2018, GF Securities operated 20 branch offices and 264 brokerage branches, providing extensive services to 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions throughout China. GF Securities is positioned as a comprehensive capital market service provider that focuses on China's enterprises and high net worth individuals with industry-leading innovation capabilities, providing diverse financial services to enterprises, individual and institutional investors, financial service organizations and government entities. GF Securities' major business lines, i.e. investment banking, wealth management, trading and institutional client services, and investment management, all ranking top in the industry. The company has always taken the lead in the securities industry in terms of capital strength and profitability, with its market capitalization topping the list among all listed securities companies in China. 