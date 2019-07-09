Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 08-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.82p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.99p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.23p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.41p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---