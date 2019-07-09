Alkane Resources' successful drill programme during H119 at the Tomingley Gold Project has resulted in the generation of an exploration target ranging from 860,000oz Au to 1,680,000oz Au. Importantly, this exploration target lies within 8km of Alkane's operational Tomingley gold processing plant. Successful resource drilling of the exploration target, followed by positive feasibility studies, could extend the life of the gold operations at Tomingley beyond 2022.

