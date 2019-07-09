sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,52 Euro		-0,022
-4,06 %
WKN: A2JNSX ISIN: CA05335P1099 Ticker-Symbol: 3KF 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,508
0,522
15:33
0,509
0,522
15:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC0,52-4,06 %
FN Beta