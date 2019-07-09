Synthesio, an Ipsos company: Synthesio Brings AI-Powered Insights to Social Media Intelligence

Just Months After Being Acquired by Ipsos, the Two Automate the Process for Surfacing Automated Insights
NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthesio, the company behind the leading global Social Media Intelligence Suite, is excited to announce the release of Signals, a state-of-the-art trend detection & insights module. Signals leverages decades of data science and statistics experience from Ipsos (Synthesio's parent company), and offers the widest range of automated insights on the market.
"During the acquisition by Ipsos, we immediately saw the potential of combining Synthesio's Social Media Intelligence Suite with Ipsos' data science expertise. Investing in trend detection and automated insights was the first place we chose to start. We're very excited to provide our customers with the latest technology to identify and surface insights for their business."
-Loic Moisand, CEO, Synthesio
Signals surfaces insights and trends that users aren't able to find on their own, allowing brands to make fast data-backed business decisions. The insights surfaced by Signals are a result of the significant investment Synthesio & Ipsos have recently allocated to their Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine. The engine analyzes billions of online conversations, and provides insights to customers that would have otherwise been missed.
Signals changes the way you work, by presenting insights in order of significance, greatly reducing a user's time-to-insights. Unlike other Social Listening Platforms that focus simply on detecting data spikes, Synthesio focuses on a variety of Signals, grouped into the following categories meant to answer specific business questions:
- Shifts - Significant changes in relevant online conversations over a sustained period of time
- Correlations - Topics from online conversations that have similar evolutions
- Co-mentions - Topics that are mentioned together online
- Peaks - Sudden increases or decreases in relevant online conversation
- Daily Patterns - Days of the week on which relevant online conversations take place
- Media - Images or videos that are becoming viral
Signals is the first major project in a series of coming innovations. Synthesio & Ipsos will continue to bring new products and features to market as a result of significant financial investments in R&D staff, data sources, integrations, AI, image & video analysis, sentiment analysis, and user experience - all focused on helping brands understand online conversations and the consumers authoring them.
Signals has been in closed beta since April, and it will now be open to all Synthesio customers in mid-July. To learn more, visit synthesio.com/signals.
