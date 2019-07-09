Market expansion to benefit clients by providing additional reach across key international regions

PAN Communications, an integrated marketing and PR agency for B2B tech and healthcare brands, today announced its acquisition of U.K.-based agency Capella PR. Capella is an award-winning PR firm specializing in results-driven campaigns for B2B and B2C brands. The agency is focused on digital media and customer storytelling a natural alignment with PAN's overall approach and core strategies.

The acquisition comes at the right time for both firms. PAN sought to expand its international footprint beyond its existing global partnerships and offer its clients the benefit of a wholly owned office abroad. Meanwhile, Capella was enthusiastic about the opportunity to enter the U.S. market and offer a broader scope of integrated capabilities to its clients and employees. Capella also saw the acquisition by PAN as a significant way to strengthen and differentiate itself from the myriad of small PR firms in the U.K. Both agencies have extensive experience in emerging markets such as fintech, retail tech, insurance tech and health IT. The combination of this expertise will fuel PAN's strategic growth in "X-tech" what the firm refers to as disruptive tech sectors.

"A global acquisition has been a part of our plan for several years, and we are thrilled to have identified and acquired a firm with such remarkable partnership potential," said Philip A. Nardone, Jr., president CEO of PAN Communications. "I've always taken great pride in leading an organization that cares about its people first and foremost, and Capella embodies this approach. I have total confidence in Gareth and his leadership team, as we share similar values and have a strong commitment to building a culture-first organization. I envision this new chapter to be marked with excitement and opportunity for our clients and employees as we continue to strategically evolve the PAN story."

Entering the second half of its five-year growth plan, PAN's decision to acquire Capella was simple. The agencies' compatibility across multiple facets including culture and core values, customer and employee experiences, and focused industries was a clear point of differentiation for Capella. Having solidified its first acquisition in 2015, PAN focused on finding an agency that would present further growth opportunities outside of the obvious geographical expansion while addressing more of the global demand from the client base. Over the years, the two firms shared several successful client engagements with leading B2B tech brands, most recently 8x8 and Actian.

"Teaming up with PAN accelerates our ability to extend our international support for clients and further develop our integrated marketing and communications services," said Gareth Thomas, Capella co-founder and now managing director of PAN's U.K. office. "From the first moment they approached us, it was clear we shared the same core values and determination to deliver outstanding work for clients. We remain committed to supporting the most ambitious tech-driven brands, from start-ups to established companies, across both B2C and B2B sectors. And we are super excited by the challenge of creating the best independent agency, not just in the U.K. but the best one globally, as well."

Thomas joins the PAN leadership team as the managing director of PAN U.K., responsible for providing sound strategy to clients that are looking to expand internationally, strengthening engagement with agency partners in key EMEA regions and deepening PAN's roots in Europe. Capella Co-Founder Nia Evans will assume the role of vice president and general manager, PAN U.K., focused on client service and the overall employee experience.

