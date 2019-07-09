Smith-Midland Corporation: W.M. Jordan Company and Clark Nexsen Choose SlenderWall Again

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX: SMID) - Project announcement.

Contractor W.M. Jordan Company recently broke ground on a new 24-story tower in Norfolk, Virginia. The River Tower will add 147 luxury residences and more than 95,000 sq. ft. of common space and amenities to the Harbor's Edge, Hampton Roads' premier Life Plan Retirement Community.

With previous experience using Smith-Midland's SlenderWall architectural cladding panels on their recent headquarters project for Ferguson Enterprises (HQ3) in Newport News, W.M. Jordan Company and architect Clark Nexsen chose SlenderWall again.

The composite architectural precast concrete and steel-stud SlenderWall panels will provide a turn-key envelope system that is more efficient to construct with long-term operational and maintenance benefits. Smith-Midland will manufacture and erect over 30,000 sq. ft. of cladding panels designed with a combination of cast-in Endicott thin-brick and a buff-toned smooth acid etched finish simulating limestone to complement the existing 17-story tower and healthcare complex. Each panel will incorporate 3.5" of factory installed closed-cell foam insulation to garner a R24 thermal rating, bringing long-term economic benefits to the owner. Smith-Midland will also be including caulking and fire-stopping in their comprehensive installation package.

Panel manufacturing will run for approximately 11 weeks starting in early September of this year, with erection scheduled from late November through January 2020.

Expected to open in 2021, the over $130M River Tower construction project will greet new residents with breathtaking views of the Elizabeth River and downtown Norfolk.

"We all work hard here to build long-term relationships with our customers and the communities we serve," said Smith-Midland CEO Ashley Smith. "Seeing another tall building rise in the Tidewater area that we have had a hand in helping to build is something we are very proud of."

About SlenderWall

SlenderWall, an Easi-Set Worldwide licensed product, is a unique composite cladding system, 66% lighter than traditional 6" thick precast and with higher thermal qualities. This is achieved by integrating a galvanized interior steel stud frame with a 2" thick precast concrete panel and factory installed closed-cell foam insulation.

About W.M. Jordan Company

Fueled by a relentless dedication to excellence for over 60 years, W.M. Jordan Company's has grown to 285 employees and 3 locations in Virginia and the Carolinas. This nationally ranked firm is built specifically to service their regional clientele with the same level of expertise and commitment as much larger national firms.

About Clark Nexsen

Established in 1920, Clark Nexsen has grown into a fully integrated architecture and engineering firm with nearly 400 employees, 10 offices, a global reputation for delivering projects that solve real problems across a wide range of markets.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland Corporation is a publicly traded company (OTCQX: SMID). Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com or www.slenderwall.com.

