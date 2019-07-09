Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leader in crypto and blockchain investing news issues a special edition of the Crypto Corner featuring GBT's founder and CEO, Pablo Gonzalez discussing his deal with Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC Pink: GOPH).

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC Pink: GOPH) and Genesis Blockchain Technologies (GBT) recently announced an expansion of their partnership in the Americas that will open up new markets to both companies. In an interview with Investorideas.com, GBT's Founder and CEO Pablo Gonzalez said he was particularly enthusiastic about leveraging Gopher's technology in fintech applications, such as the latter's ECS Prepaid terminals.

"Now that we can really focus on our core, which is financial technology products, I'm very excited to see what we can put together with Gopher in Latin America," he said. "Especially the ECS proprietary platform that Gopher has, [which is] currently working on 9,000 plus locations. We're very interested to see what we can do with that technology and how we can further innovate and expand, not only geographically, but also on a product level."

Gonzalez explained GBT's current expanse in the Latin American region and how the partnership opened up Gopher's market opportunities.

"The reach that we have basically goes from Mexico all the way to Argentina in different markets and industries," he said.

"The heart of the agreement consists of geographical expansion for both parties - allowing us to have access to the US markets and allowing Gopher to have access to the Latin American markets."

Gonzalez spoke specifically about Costa Rica, where GBT is headquartered and how the two companies' joint radio wave-based technology could find applications in military markets.

"The technology industry in Costa Rica is booming and has been for the past decade," he said. "On the military side, we know that the communicational components are overriding the internet … to a degree in using radio waves on a decentralized database can be very beneficial for governments in surveillance and so forth."

Gonzalez explained that the two companies' shared values and complementary technologies sustained and fostered their ongoing partnership.

"We love decentralization," he said. "We love the … democratization of information. Gopher believes the same in terms of communication devices, apparatuses [and] services. Gopher believes strongly in radio-wave technology and that is in and of itself a decentralized method of communication. It doesn't rely on the internet's current infrastructure or the internet's current centralized database components."

"We've seen some of Gopher's tech being applied in their pet trackers and so forth, but we can't wait to take it to the next level where financial transactions and information is carried on radio waves and stored on decentralized servers."

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC Pink: GOPH) (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. Gopher's system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services. https://www.avant-ai.net

About GBT TECHNOLOGIES, S.A.

Genesis Blockchain Technologies @GenesisBlockch http://genesisblockchaintechnologies.com/

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

