Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2019) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), announces that it has completed the second phase of its soluble gel ("Sol-gel") drug delivery research and development program (the "Sol-gel Program"), by successfully developing formulations for cannabis extract-infused Sol-gels (the "CBD Sol-gel Formulations"), where both the acid and neutral cannabis extract forms have been incorporated. The resultant wholly-water based CBD Sol-gel Formulations were developed using US-FDA approved excipients and can be complemented by using the Company's custom Sol-gel applicator device (the "Sol-gel Applicator") for direct nose-to-brain delivery.

PreveCeutical's research team previously optimized the conditions for comprehensive conversion of phytocannabinoids extracted from the Company's five cannabis strains from their acid forms to their neutral forms (the "Neutralization Protocol"; see news release dated November 20, 2018), which may open the door to an extensive product range for PreveCeutical. Accommodating both acid and neutral extracts in the Sol-gels is an important development from a clinical perspective, as reports continue to highlight the respective benefits of acid and neutral extracts in treating a range of diseases and ailments.

Having now successfully completed the second phase, the third and final stage of the Sol-gel Program is currently underway. The third phase is expected to assess and profile cannabinoid release from the extract infused Sol-gels, as well as the cannabinoid's deposition into freshly explanted human nasal mucosal tissue (ex vivo), alongside toxicity evaluation.

PreveCeutical's President and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Mak Jawadekar stated, "It will be exciting to see how these ongoing ex-vivo studies conducted using human explanted tissues may help us get an early read out on our proprietary drug delivery applicator device for the targeted central nervous system delivery of cannabinoids."

The CBD Sol-gel Formulations, when used with the Company's customized Sol-gel Applicator, are expected to allow for the direct and prolonged delivery of cannabinoids to a patients' central nervous system (CNS). Future studies, outside of the current Sol-gel Program may involve pre-clinical/clinical evaluation of the CBD Sol-gel Formulations as the Company's medicinal cannabis division hopes to be able to offer a broad product range of formulations that can be tailored to specific medical conditions.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilising organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Dr. Makarand (Mak) Jawadekar"

President & Chief Science Officer

For further information, please contact:

Deanna Kress

Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+1-778-999-6063

deanna@PreveCeutical.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the completion of the Sol-gel Program, the utilisation of the Neutralization Protocol and the Sol-gel Applicator, the development of the CBD Sol-gel Formulations, the efficacy of the Company's products, matters related to the Company's current and planned research and development programs, including the Sol-gel Program, the Company's anticipated business plans and its prospect of success in executing its proposed plans. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will", "plans", "expects", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding the Company, including expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including, risks and uncertainties relating to the completion of the Sol-gel Program, the inability of the Company, to, among other things, obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required, including Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of any planned future activities, commercialise therapeutic and diagnostic technologies, execute its proposed business plans, pursue business partnerships, complete its research and development programs as planned, including the Sol-gel Program, and obtain the financing required to carry out its planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology, pharmaceutical or cannabis industry, may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, intentions and assumptions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, intentions or assumptions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to other periodic reports provided by the Company from time-to-time. These reports and the Company's filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46155