The expansion of businesses across the geographies is increasing the frequency of both domestic and international business travel. This is creating a recurring need for affordable car rental services to maintain and improve mobility during the travel. Among the end-user sectors, the hospitality industry accounts for the highest demand for car rental services, which is spurred by the exponential growth of this industry. The competitive landscape of this industry is driving buyers from this sector to outsource car rental services to specialized service providers to reduce their OPEX and boost their profitability. This is expected to propel the spend momentum of the car rental services market during the forecast period. Download the free sample copy of this procurement intelligence report on the car rental services market.

The US is experiencing a high demand for car rental services owing to the sharp rise in the number of interstate travelers in the region. Vehicle leasing is among the current trends observed among the millennials, which are also expected to make a significant contribution to the spend growth of the car rental services market in the US. Category service providers in North America are launching mobile applications to facilitate easy car bookings, thereby improving customer satisfaction. These are boosting the category feasibility, thereby driving the demand growth of the car rental services market in North America.

This car rental services market procurement intelligence report offers a comprehensive analysis of the major cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the overall pricing. Insights into the best-suited car rental services pricing models, current supply market forecasts, and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this procurement intelligence report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

"Suppliers are expected to adopt advanced technologies such as telematics and IVMS that enable buyers to track vehicles, increase fuel efficiency, and facilitate buyers with cost savings," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This car rental services market procurement intelligence report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

Rising trend of outsourcing of car rental services will drive the category growth

Legal and regulatory changes pose significant risks to the category growth

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the travel and entertainment category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

