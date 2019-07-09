PureCircle Names New Top Additions To Its Commercial Team To Help Further Fuel Its Growth

New Heads of Marketing and Customer Service Join the Company

Alina Slotnik joins the company as its new Vice President of Global Marketing. She most recently led global marketing at Glanbia Nutritionals, a provider of nutritional solutions for food and beverage companies. She formerly worked at Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International and Forest Laboratories. She is a proven and skilled marketer.

Eric Emmerick joins the company as its new Vice President of Customer Service and Supply Chain. He was most recently global customer care director for the UOP division of Honeywell, a leading international supplier and licensor of process technology, equipment and services. He formerly worked at Georgia Pacific. He brings valuable customer service and logistic strengths to PureCircle.

Dave Gallagher, who has been Vice President Key Accounts at PureCircle, takes on the new and expanded role of Regional Vice President North America. Dave is one of the world's most experienced and knowledgeable sales executives in the area of sweeteners. He has been with PureCircle for nearly a decade, having joined the company from Tate & Lyle.

Commenting on these changes:

PureCircle CEO Maga Malsagov said:

"Alina, Eric and Dave, in their new positions at PureCircle, further strengthen our company's talented team and will help us capitalize on our growth opportunities. As the global leader in stevia, we are fortunate to be able to attract top talent to our company."

Stephane Ducroux, Chief Commercial Officer of PureCircle noted:

"This is an exciting and important time for PureCircle. We at PureCircle have solved the issues around the taste of stevia and can now supply significant amounts cost effectively to our customers. We have a strong commercial team, and Alina, Eric and Dave in their new roles will make our team even stronger."

The global demand for stevia is growing, as beverage and food companies increase use of the plant-based zero-calorie sweetener. PureCircle supplies stevia sweeteners and other ingredients to many of the world's top beverage and food companies. It also works with smaller companies helping them formulate with stevia. Partnering with PureCircle gives beverage and food companies access to the best-tasting stevia ingredients and helps them respond to consumers' desire for more low- and no-sugar products, sweetened without artificial sweeteners.

By way of background, the story of stevia is evolving. Not long ago, it was viewed as a plant-based, zero-calorie, single-ingredient sweetener which worked well in some beverage and food applications. Today we offer a range of next generation stevia leaf sweeteners, including Reb M and D, which taste great and work well across multiple categories. These sweeteners help beverage and food companies increase their offerings of zero- and low- calories products without sacrificing taste.

Recent PureCircle advances have enabled the company to significantly boost production of our next generation stevia sweeteners - like Reb M and Reb D - which have the most sugar-like taste and are highly sought after by beverage and food companies. This means PureCircle is able to supply stevia sweeteners in the amounts customers need as they expand use of stevia - and is able to do that cost effectively for them.

About PureCircle

PureCircle is the only company that combines advanced R&D with full vertical integration from farm to high-quality, great-tasting innovative stevia sweeteners.

The Company collaborates with farmers who grow the stevia plants and with food and beverage companies which seek to improve their low- and no-calorie formulations using a sweetener from plants.

PureCircle will continue to: lead in research, development and innovation; produce a growing supply of multiple varieties of stevia sweeteners with sugar-like taste, using all necessary and appropriate methods of production; and be a resource and innovation partner for food and beverage companies.

PureCircle stevia flavor modifiers work in synergy with sweeteners to improve the taste, mouthfeel and calorie profile, and enhance the cost effectiveness, of beverage and food products.

Founded in 2002, PureCircle is continually investing in breakthrough research and development and it has been granted over 130 stevia-related patents with more than 250 applied for patents pending.

PureCircle has offices around the world with the global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois.

To meet growing demand for stevia sweeteners, PureCircle is rapidly ramping up its supply capability. It completed expansion of its Malaysian stevia extract facility in March 2017, increasing its capacity to rapidly supply the newer and great-tasting specialty stevia sweeteners and helping provide ever-increasing value to its customers.

PureCircle's shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit: www.purecircle.com (http://www.purecircle.com)

About stevia

Given the growing global concerns about obesity and diabetes, beverage and food companies are working responsibly to reduce sugar and calories in their products, responding to both consumers and health and wellness advocates. Sweeteners from the stevia plant offer sugar-like taste and are becoming an increasingly important tool for these companies.

Like sugar, stevia sweeteners are from plants. But unlike sugar, they enable low-calorie and zero-calorie formulations of beverages and foods.

Stevia leaf extract is a natural-based, zero calorie, high-intensity sweetener, used by global food and beverage companies as a great-tasting zero-calorie alternative to sugar and artificial sweeteners.

Stevia is a naturally sweet plant native to South America; today, it is grown around the world, notably in Kenya, China and the US.

The sweet-tasting parts of the stevia leaf are up to 350 times sweeter than sugar: stevia's high-intensity sweetness means it requires far less water and land than sugar.

Research has shown that the molecules of the stevia leaf are present and unchanged in the dried stevia leaf, through the commercial extraction and purification process, and in the final stevia leaf extract product. All major global regulatory organisations, across 65 countries, have approved the use of high-purity stevia leaf extracts in food and beverages.

