Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest trend analysis engagement for a retail company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to understand the potential demand for their products. Also, the article discusses in detail how they helped the client to reduce the churn rate by 47%, saving them 3.2 million in a year.

With the increasing demand for personalization and evolving customer purchasing patterns, responding to the ongoing market changes and personalizing the shopping experience for customers have become imperative for companies operating in the retail sector. Also, the fast pace of change in the retail sector is necessitating retail companies to keep abreast with market innovations and changes. This is where companies realize the importance of leveraging market trend analysis solution. By leveraging market trend analysis solution, companies can identify the latest market trends and respond quickly to the ongoing market transformations.

The business challenge: The client is a retail company based out of Europe. The client's inability to adapt to the changing dynamics of the marketplace resulted in a huge dip in their sales rate. Also, the client was losing ground to their competitors. With this, the company even witnessed a huge increase in the churn rate. The client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering trend analysis engagement. With Infiniti's trend analysis engagement, they wanted to identify ongoing transformations in the market, revamp in-store experience by understanding market demand, and also identify market trends in terms of product development and marketing activities.

The solution offered The experts at Infiniti Research analyzed the European retail market. The factors such as the latest innovations in the market, competition, trends, and evolving customer behaviors were taken into consideration during the analysis. The insights obtained from Infiniti's market trend analysis engagement helped the client to understand how customers responded to the ongoing market changes. Also, the client was able to understand the approaches undertaken by their competitors to adapt to the market changes. This helped the client to personalize their business strategies to meet the need of target customers. Also, the client was able to revamp their in-store experience and understand the potential market demand for their products. Furthermore, the client was able to reduce the churn rate by 47% and achieve savings of 3.2 million in a span of one year.

Infiniti's trend analysis solution helped the client to:

Understand the demands of their customers and personalize the shopping experience for them

Identify attractive investment opportunities

Infiniti's trend analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Responding to the ongoing market changes and transformations

Analyzing the latest innovations in the European retail industry

