Internet Marketing Company: Does Car Insurance Cover Acts of Vandalism?

Drivers that find their cars vandalized will immediately feel devastated. Vandalism is the term used to describe the deliberate damage done to a vehicle. In many cases, the authors of vandalism are never caught. Policyholders that own the right coverage will be reimbursed for the damage done to their vehicles. From slashed tires, broken windows or windshields, scratched paint, snapped antennas, burned vehicles, and other damages must be reported to the insurer.

Acts of vandalism are only covered if the policyholder has comprehensive insurance. This policy will only cover a legit act of vandalism. If the damage is done by someone who is named in the policy, then the damage won't be covered. The same thing happens if the policyholder is the one who damaged his vehicle. Insurance fraud is responsible for billions of dollars in losses, so policyholders should expect to be carefully investigated if they are filing a claim.

In order to access the comprehensive coverage, policyholders will need to pay the deductibles. Usually, the deductible is around $500. Drivers that suffered losses that are way lower than the price of the deductible, should repair their vehicles with their own money and avoid making a claim that can raise the price of insurance.

In order to make a claim for vandalism, follow the next steps:

Document the scene of vandalism. Don't clean up the damage and take photos of any damage done to the vehicle. This will strengthen the police report and validate the claim to the insurer.

Call the police. A police report is a solid way for a policyholder to support his claims. Usually, a police officer will be dispatched in order to evaluate the damages.

Go to a body shop. Before filing a claim, policyholders should make a quick visit to a body shop and obtain an estimate for the cost of repairs. If the cost to repair the vehicle is lower than the deductible, then filing a claim is not worth it.

Contact the insurance provider. If the repair costs are too high, then it's time to contact the insurer. The insurer will then send a claims adjuster to evaluate the damage. In order to file a claim, the insurer will require all the details gathered about the incident. Photos, police report, eyewitness testimonials can strengthen the claim.

"Anyone that finds his car vandalized will immediately feel shocked. Drivers that own comprehensive insurance will be relieved knowing that this coverage will reimburse the damage done by vandals", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

