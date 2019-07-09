Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2019) - Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave", "NGW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is launching another exclusive line of products with California-based artist Sketchy Tank and his distinctive apparel and accessory brand Lurking Class. This branding partnership will enable Next Green Wave to break into a segment of cannabis consumers that Lurking Class has cultivated for over a decade.

Sketchy Tank's artwork and clothing are currently sold at over 700 stores across the United States including the leading specialty retailer Zumiez. His artwork has been featured in several multinational brands like Vans and upcoming Brand House HQ located in San Diego. His new artwork will be featured on limited collectable packaging on selected cannabis oil products launching in partnership with NGW this month.





"Lurking Class by Sketchy Tank has a considerable following and this affiliation will help our products to reach a consumer base that would otherwise be more difficult to penetrate as a more recent entrant in the cannabis market," stated CEO and Executive Director, Leigh Hughes. "This partnership, through our subsidiary SDC, makes it possible for us to establish a presence among consumers who have already expressed keen interest in the products that we will soon deliver."

"From our humble beginnings, our work with SDC and the values and respect that we share have made this progression inevitable. I look forward to a long and continuing association with the SDC and NGW teams as we grow the Lurking Class and Sketchy Tank brands together with the complementary products and brands which will soon become available from NGW. This is an incredible and exciting fit." -Commented Sketchy Tank.

Details on the product releases and related events can be found at: www.wearesdc.com/sketchytank

About Sketchy Tank

Sketchy Tank, the Balaclava hooded fiend, and pioneering artist of global brand Lurking Class, is back doing what he does best. From the early beginnings of "sketchy material" on the internet, to collaborations with international street lifestyle brands, his growing visibility to those that choose to walk another path continues to fuel the fire that runs deep.

About Next Green Wave

NGW is a California based full-service premium cannabis producer in both the wellness and recreational market. The Company is now in production and rolling out over 45 products through its subsidiary SDC Ventures LLC and 8 major partner brands. NGW has four core business segments: CBD/THC nursery, cultivation, extraction, and distribution. Primary facilities are situated in Coalinga, where the company holds over 15 Acres of cannabis-zoned land and is actively expanding operations. NGW has a seed library of over 120 strains which include multiple award-winning genetics and cultivars. The investment in OMG3 will provide NGW further access to distribution throughout Colombia. To find out more visit us at www.nextgreenwave.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

On behalf of the board,

Leigh Hughes,

CEO and Executive Chairman

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.

For more information regarding Next Green Wave, contact:

Caroline Klukowski

VP Corp. Development

Tel: +1 (778) 589-2848

IR@nextgreenwave.com

Next Green Wave Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in the preliminary prospectus, including without limitation dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing state, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to complete construction of its proposed facilities in a timely manner; engaging in activities which currently are illegal under US federal law and the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, particularly in California, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; NGW's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; NGW's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability, including closing of Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 of the Notes; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers. Readers are encouraged to the review the section titled "Risk Factors" in NGW's prospectus. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although NGW has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. NGW no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

