Date June 30, 2019 Total number of capital stock shares 5 643 607 Total number of theoretical voting rights 8 864 854 Total number of effective voting rights 8 859 994

ID Logistics Group

Société anonyme with share capital of 2 821 803.50

Registered office: 55 chemin des Engranauds 13660 Orgon France

Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon

LEI code: N°969500U1DQN70VMJ9P45

ISIN code: FR0010929125 IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,410 million in 2018. ID Logistics has more than 300 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 19,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

ID Logistics

55 chemin des Engranauds

CS 20040

13660 Orgon France

www.id-logistics.com

