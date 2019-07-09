(article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Securities Regulator Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Date
June 30, 2019
Total number of capital stock shares
5 643 607
Total number of theoretical voting rights
8 864 854
Total number of effective voting rights
8 859 994
It is reminded that an obligation to disclose crossing of thresholds is included in ID Logistics Group's bylaws in addition to the legal obligation.
ID Logistics Group
Société anonyme with share capital of 2 821 803.50
Registered office: 55 chemin des Engranauds 13660 Orgon France
Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon
LEI code: N°969500U1DQN70VMJ9P45
ISIN code: FR0010929125 IDL
About ID Logistics Group :
ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,410 million in 2018. ID Logistics has more than 300 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 19,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).
This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.
ID Logistics
55 chemin des Engranauds
CS 20040
13660 Orgon France
www.id-logistics.com
ID Logistics
Yann Perot
Executive Vice President Finance
Tél.: +33 (0)4 42 11 06 00
yperot@id-logistics.com