The "Europe Dietary Supplement Market Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Dietary Supplement Market is forecasted to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2019 2024).

Europeans perceive dietary supplements as products that improve health and wellness. The purchase of such products is, thus, considered as a preventive measure to health disorders. Health professionals across the region recommend dietary supplements to their patients, to combat health challenges. In the EU, food supplements are regulated as food, moreover, the legislation focuses on vitamins and minerals used as ingredients of food supplements. The region has witnessed higher demands for food supplement products containing vitamins and minerals and thus, regulations and laws have given due preference for such products.

Key Market Trends

France Being the Fastest Growing Dietary Supplement Market in Europe

The French dietary supplement market is growing, due to consumer knowledge on healthier ingredients and an increase in demand for vitamins and minerals supplements from the health-conscious population. The French market for the dietary supplement has received a substantial boost from the evolving EU regulations around the health claims that provided considerable innovative space to supplement manufacturers. The EU nutrition and health claim regulations (NHCR) have prompted supplement manufacturers to incorporate micronutrients in their offerings for substantiating the health claims. This has also led to the proliferation of products fortified with vitamins and minerals. The sales of organic supplements, coupled with the strengthening of distribution channels, have offered accessibility and convenience to the French consumers the sales of herbal products have also witnessed a significant increase in the last three years.

Vitamin contributing the largest revenue to European Dietary Supplements Market

The preventive healthcare practices that are in vogue nowadays, coupled with multivitamins deficiency that is commonly observed owing to inadequate intake, are driving the demand for vitamin supplements in Europe. Additionally, the increasing number of personalized online systems available to consumers free of charge is driving the demand for dietary supplements. Both manufacturers and retailers are beginning to offer free access to wellness tools that create a customized vitamin list based on a consumer's specific conditions and need. Elderly people usually suffer from vitamin D deficiency, as they have low exposure to sunlight. Therefore, there is a growing dependency on vitamin D supplements among the geriatric population. The market for vitamin supplements has approached maturity in France the market is also concentrated within the country, few players dominate the market scenario. The source of the graph is the European Food Safety Authority, depicting the average requirement for vitamins in males.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Vitamin

5.1.2 Mineral

5.1.3 Botanical

5.1.4 Enzyme

5.1.5 Fatty Acid

5.1.6 Protein

5.1.7 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 Germany

5.2.1.2 United Kingdom

5.2.1.3 France

5.2.1.4 Russia

5.2.1.5 Spain

5.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Pfizer

6.1.2 Sanofi

6.1.3 Herbalife International of America, Inc.

6.1.4 Abbott

6.1.5 Bayer AG

6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

6.1.7 Amway

6.1.8 Glanbia plc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

