MentionWorth Media: Tiffany Ann Beverlin: The Guru for Divorcees

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / Tiffany Ann Beverlin has lived a very diverse life. While growing up in London, England, she never imagined that one day she would be running her own company helping people move past their failed relationships and marriages. But this is exactly what happened to her through a series of unfortunate and unpredictable events.

Beverlin was a graduate of Oxford Brookes University. Following her graduation, she moved to the United States and got a very promising job at Universal Studios. This was an amazing career opportunity for her that only got better each year. However, her destiny changed after she fell in love, got married, and had three kids. Since she didn't want nannies and maids raising her children, Beverlin decided to quit her lucrative job and become a stay at home mom.

After ten years of being out of the workforce, Beverlin was put in a position where she needed to find a job quickly. Her 15-year marriage was on the verge of ending, and she had to make money to afford her own place to live. Not only that, but she still had to help take care of her three children as well.

Unfortunately, several employers told her that she was unemployable because she had been out of the workforce for so long. Her fancy college degree and short experience working at Universal Studios just weren't enough to impress employers. To make money quickly, she attempted to sell her engagement ring but ended up having problems doing that too.

Suddenly, Beverlin had an epiphany that made her want to help other divorcees who were in similar situations. As a result, she started the company "DreamsRecycled.com" which is designed specifically for divorcees between the ages of 30 and 70. It is a community and marketplace for divorcees all rolled up into one location.

Divorcees go on there and sell goods from their divorces to make extra money. They can also chat with other divorcees or people who are separated from their spouses and get help on how to make it through this challenging period in their life. Within a few short years, DreamsRecycled.com has skyrocketed in popularity. It is now the number one divorce community on the internet.

New members will learn about Beverlin's personal struggle with divorce and how she managed to overcome it. There are plenty of articles, community forums, and a secondary divorce services directory to assist anyone going through separation or divorce. Beverlin also wrote a book called "My Dreams Recycled" which talks about this topic more in depth. The popularity of her company has earned her appearances on CBS News, Fox News, AOL News, and several other publications.

To this date, more than 10 million people have visited DreamsRecycled.com. We've helped several divorcees over the years, both men and women, who have sought help on the site. The people who join the community can get help throughout their 7-year divorce cycle. The cycle consists of the separation, divorce, remarriage, and the blending of their families.

Beverlin continues to be an authority and coach on the topic of divorce and moving on with life after divorce.

