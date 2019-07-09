The "Europe Oral Care Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe oral care market is forecasted to reach USD 19.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period (2019 2024).

The Europe oral care market is largely dominated by toothpaste, toothbrushes, and replacement heads, having registered a prominent market share in 2018. Toothpaste is the basic necessity for oral hygiene, used by consumers, and the high price of e-toothbrush are key factors leading to a higher market share.

Easy availability of various brands under one roof, leading to a quick consumer switch, led supermarkets and hypermarkets to hold the largest market share.

Scope of the Report

Europe oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the regional level analysis of the major countries such as Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia.

Key Market Trends

Mouth Washes and Rinses to Experience Fastest Growth Rate

Consumers with dry mouth, diabetes, or systemic diseases, such as Sjogren's syndrome, or those who are undergoing radiation therapies are using alcohol-free mouthwashes, which is also supporting the segment growth in the region. In developing economies, key players are working toward increasing awareness on the importance of integrating mouthwashes, as a part of primary oral care routine, i.e., before or after brushing and at different intervals during the day to maintain the pH of the mouth and to fight germs, that can cause different gum diseases.

Germany Holds the Largest Market Share

Germany holds the largest market share attributed to the largest consumer market in the country and the dense population. Key players in the country are highly indulged in partnerships with several dental associations, by launching oral care centres and campaigns to create awareness and promote their oral care products. Moreover, dental associations approve various oral care brands as safe and effective to use. This has also encouraged the customers to invest in mouthwashes and other oral care products, supported by rising in per capita spending for oral hygiene products. GlaxoSmithKline and Procter Gamble continued to lead the German toothpaste market, as they contain a portfolio of well-known and trusted brands.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Breath Fresheners

5.1.2 Dental Floss

5.1.3 Denture Care

5.1.4 Mouthwashes and Rinses

5.1.5 Toothbrushes and Replacements

5.1.6 Toothpaste

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Pharmacies And Drug Stores

5.2.4 Online Retail Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Spain

5.3.1.2 United Kingdom

5.3.1.3 Germany

5.3.1.4 France

5.3.1.5 Italy

5.3.1.6 Russia

5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Procter Gamble

6.4.2 Unilever

6.4.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company

6.4.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc

6.4.5 Sunstar Suisse S.A.

6.4.6 Henkel AG Co. KGaA

6.4.7 Church Dwight Co. Inc

6.4.8 Hawley Hazel (BVI) Co. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

