Findit, Inc. Selected to Build Out Pelmorlane.com a CBD Marketplace for Buyers and Sellers of CBD Raw Materials

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / Brian Williamson, founder of Pelmor Lane, has retained Findit, Inc. to build out the Pelmorlane.com website. The site focus will be to bring buyers and sellers of raw materials in the CBD space together to facilitate transactions with Mr. Williamson's company, Pelmor Lane, providing the vetting of the buyers and sellers.

Findit will be providing the build out of the website, design of the logo, and SEO and online marketing services. The launch date is projected to be in July of 2019. In the meantime, Brian Williamson wanted the website to be live while under construction so that buyers and sellers could contact him to establish a relationship with Pelmor Lane. Sellers could then have their products added to the site to be visible for buyers.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, " As we continue to broaden the scope of work into the CBD space at Findit, we are learning quite a bit about the space and what opportunities we can have to increase revenue. Assisting Pelmor Lane with their website and their online marketing strategy was not an option a short time ago. We believe their will be more opportunities in this space as it is developed."



Pelmor Lane will collect from sellers a C.O.A (certificate of authenticity) of the products they are selling, location of the products, contact information on the seller, banking information and any other pertinent information to provide credentials from the sellers to the buyers. This is done to verify that the sellers representation is accurate. Pelmor Lane will also vet buyers in the CBD raw material space to provide proof of funds in the event they are looking to buy product from the sellers.

About Pelmor Lane

We are a Kentucky Farmer focused company that partners with Kentucky Hemp Growers and Extraction Companies for Hemp Biomass Contracts. We work cash flow friendly deals where everyone wins. What does that mean, it means people who need CBD Nutraceutical Medicinal products will have lower costs because we partner with Extractors and Growers. The less people there are in the supply chain means farmers, extractors and buyers all benefit. We do not fail, and all of our partners do what they say they are going to do. This is the only reason they are allowed to become our partners. We look forward to serving you no matter whether you are a farmer, lab, extractor, broker, hedge fund or end user. We are here to bring you the best forms of CBD Hemp on the Planet.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

