Crowning a year in which broker consensus was raised three times (twice in response to trading updates and once for an acquisition), Solid State has reported record revenues, profit before tax and dividends for FY19. This is the result of continued strong demand in the Value-Added Distribution (VAD) division, the Pacer acquisition and the anticipated H2 recovery in the Manufacturing division materialising. The consensus FY20 EPS estimate has been raised by 7%. The shares continue to trade at a substantial discount to peers with regards to prospective P/E.

