Nintex and Adobe Extend e-Signatures to Microsoft SharePoint Customers

Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign is now available to Nintex for SharePoint customers supporting growing global demand for a trusted and affordably priced e-signature solution

LONDON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises using Nintex for SharePoint both online and on-premises now have access to the powerful e-signature capabilities of Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign.

Nintex , the global standard for process management and automation, announced today it has extended the capabilities of Nintex Sign to thousands of enterprise customers using Nintex for SharePoint 2013, 2016 and 2019. Nintex partnered with Adobe earlier this year to bring native e-signatures to customers leveraging the Nintex Process Cloud and looking for the most powerful, trusted and competitively priced e-sign offering in the industry.

Nintex also announced several Nintex Sign user enhancements, including the option to designate roles (such as approver or acceptor) when routing documents; new authentication options; support for reminders and deadlines; and the ability to password-protect signed documents. Nintex Sign is built on Adobe Sign, the leading e-signature solution. More than half of Fortune 100 companies use Adobe Sign to expedite document approvals with signature-based workflows.

The e-signature software category is growing rapidly because many industries rely on signed contracts, agreements, and forms. E-signatures dramatically accelerate review, approval and sign-off processes and reduce costs for printing, scanning, faxing, and shipping. Aragon Research predicts the e-signature category will grow to $25 billion by 2025.

"Nintex Sign has saved us a lot of time and money," said Ben Stori, SharePoint/Office 365 consultant with sdg. "It helped us improve security by adding e-signatures to internal HR documents, and has accelerated our policy and procedure update processes. This is key, because our people are everywhere, and getting signatures on paper documents is very cumbersome."

CEO Eric Johnson said today's announcement reflects Nintex's commitment to being a company that customers love to do business with, and the one they trust to manage, automate and optimise their business processes.

"Nintex is committed to delivering market-leading process management and automation in all the ways our customers prefer," Johnson said. "With today's announcement, our e-signature capabilities are now available to enterprises using Nintex on-premises as well as in the cloud to execute all their documents that require signatures."

Ashley Still, Vice President and General Manager of Adobe Document Cloud, underscored the importance of e-signatures to transform digital document workflows.

"Adobe has always believed that documents are key to the most critical enterprise processes," Still said. "Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign brings together two best-in-class solution sets; with today's announcement, Nintex expands the universe of enterprises that can access these powerful tools."

Analyst Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research, covering digital transaction management (DTM), workflow and content automation (WCA), and digital business platforms (DBPs), said these new capabilities represent a significant customer enhancement to Nintex's e-signature offering.

"E-signature is a critically important capability for enterprises today," Lundy said. "With Nintex extending its powerful e-signature capabilities to public- and private-sector organisations with on-premises implementations, business leaders looking to either get started with e-signatures or change their current offering will have more options."

Nintex and Adobe will showcase Nintex Sign to attendees of Microsoft Inspire on July 14-18 in Las Vegas. To learn more about Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign, visit https://www.nintex.com/workflow-automation/e-signature/ .

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate their digital transformation journeys by enabling them to quickly and easily manage, automate and optimise business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

