LA Auto Show Opens Registration For AutoMobility LA 2019

Media and Industry Professionals Invited to Register for Annual Show

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) announced today that registration for AutoMobility LA 2019 is now open. The event this year will take place slightly earlier than in previous years, as AutoMobility LA 2019 will run from November 18 - 21 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The trade show will continue its focus on autonomy, connectivity, electrification and sharing - with electrification being a key theme.

"The rise of electric and autonomous vehicles has never been more prevalent than it is right now and our goal for AutoMobility LA 2019 is to provide a platform to discuss EVs and AVs from a multitude of angles," said Lisa Kaz, CEO of AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show. "We are excited to hear from experts across the technology and transportation verticals and look forward to welcoming attendees to our show."

AutoMobility LA invites industry professionals and media from around the world to listen in on conversations surrounding the future of mobility and transportation, witness vehicle debuts, explore the latest in auto-tech innovations, and network over the course of four days. Those interested in attending AutoMobility LA can register for one of three passes:

Conference & Vehicle Debuts Pass

Conference Pass

Vehicle Debuts Pass

All passes are available at automobilityla.com/register.

Already confirmed for AutoMobility LA 2019 are electric vehicle reveals by Karma Automotive and talks by industry thought leaders such as Stefan Krause, CEO of Canoo. In previous years, the show has hosted a broad range of visionaries from companies including Amazon Alexa Automotive, BMW Group, Electrify America, Intel, Lyft, Rivian and Waymo. Additional announcements about AutoMobility LA, its speaker lineup and vehicle debuts will be released in the coming weeks and months.

Alongside panels, press conferences and solo talks, the winners of AutoMobility LA's signature programs - Top Ten Automotive Startups Competition and Hackathon - will be announced during Tuesday's portion of the show. Ancillary events including Securing Mobility Summit, MediaPost's Marketing: Automotive Conference and Car Design Forum LA will also return to AutoMobility LA.

Following AutoMobility LA, the LA Auto Show will open its doors to the public from November 22 to December 1. For additional information on AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, or to book hotel accommodations with Connections Housing, the show's official hotel provider, please visit: AutoMobilityLA.com and LAAutoShow.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive sectors to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2019 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 18-21, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2019 will be open to the public Nov. 22-Dec 1. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

FleishmanHillard

FH.LAAUTOSHOW.TEAM@fleishman.com

310-482-4270

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/479829/Automobility_LA_and_LA_Auto_Show.jpg