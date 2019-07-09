CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services in Texas with Addition of New Franchise Stores in El Paso, Texas

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to announce an expansion to the network in El Paso, Texas. The worldwide leader of mobile device repair congratulates Joel Aponte on the opening of two new CPR locations; CPR El Paso - North and CPR El Paso - West.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair El Paso, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/el-paso-west-tx/.

Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair, stated, "Joel Aponte brings a wide range of skills and experience in device repair. We know that Joel's experience will serve him well in providing his El Paso customers with top quality repairs and service, and we are excited to welcome him to the CPR Network."

El Paso is situated on the Rio Grande, across from the Mexico-United States border and just south of the New Mexico border. The city is part of an international metropolitan area, combined with its neighboring cities of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Ciudad Juarez in Mexico. Together, the three form the largest bilingual and binational work force in the Western Hemisphere.

Joel's CPR El Paso - West store is located Downtown, near The University of Texas El Paso. His CPR El Paso - North location is situated near Fort Bliss Military Base on the main street that runs through North El Paso.

"I'm proud and privileged to embark on this journey with CPR," said store owner, Joel. "I have lived in El Paso my whole life, and I look forward to being able to assist all of the great people of the Sun City with their device repairs and electronic needs."

Joel has over 15 years of mobile and electronics repair experience and is a part of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. When he's not working, he enjoys spending time with family, watching movies, and exploring El Paso.

CPR El Paso - North and CPR El Paso - West offer fast, affordable, and reliable repair services for cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets, and more. From simple fixes such as cracked screens to more complex issues like diagnostic issues and water damage, Joel's stores can deliver professional solutions.

To start a repair with CPR El Paso - North or CPR El Paso - West, visit the store or contact the technicians at the details listed below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair El Paso - North is located at:

9930 Dyer Street, Suite A

El Paso, TX 79924

Please contact the store at 915-219-8121 or via email: repairs@cpr-elpasonorth.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/el-paso-north-tx/

CPR Cell Phone Repair El Paso - West is located at:

3500 N Mesa Street, Suite E

El Paso, TX 79902

Please contact the store at 915-626-5056 or via email: repairs@cpr-elpasowest.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/el-paso-west-tx/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551280/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Expands-Services-in-Texas-with-Addition-of-New-Franchise-Stores-in-El-Paso-Texas