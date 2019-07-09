ZRG has agreed to acquire Holker Watkin, a leader in the placement of strategy and transformation professionals across Europe and other key markets. The business will operate as a ZRG company, focused on supporting client needs for senior-level strategy professionals on a retained and interim project basis.

The transaction will add $11 million in annual revenues to ZRG and bolster ZRG's direct presence in Europe. Holker Watkin President and founder, Justin Holker will continue in his role leading the business as a ZRG Company.

Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG commented, "Holker Watkin has built a sector leading brand and a stellar track record working with top tier consulting professionals with strategy and transformation experience. The business has been successfully partnering with private equity firms and global multinationals in the search of high-level strategy and transformation talent for senior-level roles and interim assignments. Combining their expertise with the extensive work ZRG is currently performing with private equity-backed portfolio companies recruiting CEOs, CFOs and senior leaders create synergies while complementing our current strategy recruiting function. We are looking forward to continued growth as one integrated firm in the coming years."

Justin Holker remarked, "This is the ideal next chapter for our firm. The ability to now expand our offerings globally and broaden our talent solutions working side by side with the ZRG team will allow us to partner at a deeper level with our clients. A big attraction to the Holker Watkin team is ZRG's data-driven, tech-enabled search process which is right out of the Big Three strategy firms' playbook, enhancing our services in a way that will resonate with our clients. We look forward to continuing to grow our business globally but also expanding our relationships with our ZRG colleagues, who do significant executive search work at the most senior levels."

About ZRG Partners

For more than 19 years, ZRG's data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. Today, ZRG is one of the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of executive, middle management, project, and interim search solutions globally through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. It's time to stop searching and start building with ZRG.

About Holker Watkin

Founded in 2000, Holker Watkin searches exclusively for strategy and transformation talent across Europe and beyond for interim and permanent roles and has completed over 1,000 successful search assignments. Based out of London, Holker Watkin is retained by clients who range from Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies to private equity firms and their portfolio businesses, all of whom demand the most capable strategy and transformation professionals.

