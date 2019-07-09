The 3.3 million U.K. households that get their electricity from E.on will receive only renewable energy. The company referred to a public opinion poll as a motivation for the move.The British unit of German power company E.on has made a switch to 100% renewable electricity for its 3.3 million customer households. The company said it made the change in light of growing interest in clean energy among British power consumers. E.on generates a large proportion of the energy it supplies from its own assets but can also tap supply agreements with independent renewable generators. The company added it ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...