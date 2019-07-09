First-quarter figures from German engineering association the VDMA showed that, while orders picked up after a slow end to last year, almost all PV production equipment produced in the country is shipped abroad, with China the leading destination.German mechanical engineering association the VDMA - Verband Deutscher Maschinen und Anlagenbau - today published figures related to the country's PV equipment suppliers and their performance in the first quarter. The numbers paint a picture of recovery after a difficult end to 2018. Sales were 14% higher than the association's expectation but still ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...