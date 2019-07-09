REC Silicon - Key information relating to the reverse share split to be carried out by REC Silicon ASA

Fornebu, Norway 9 July 2019. Reference is made to the resolution by the annual general meeting of REC Silicon ASA on 9 May 2019 which included the resolution of a reverse share split with a ratio of 10:1. The Company has resolved that the reverse split shall be implemented based on the key dates set out below:



Date on which the corporate action was made public: 12 April 2019

Reverse split ratio: 10 old shares give 1 new share

Last day including right: 11 July 2019

Ex-date: 12 July 2019

Record date: 15 July 2019

Date of approval: 9 May 2019

Following completion of the share consolidation, the Company will have 279,820,066 shares in issue, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.

For further information, please contact:

James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 509 989 1023

Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon:

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act