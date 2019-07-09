IFG Group plc (IFP) Holding(s) in Company - Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 09-Jul-2019 / 15:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: IFG GROUP PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: DEUTSCHE BANK City and country of registered office AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (if applicable): Frankfurt Am Main, Germany 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 05/07/2019 6. Date on which issuer notified: 09/07/2019 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 7%, 6%, 5% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of Total of Total attached to shares voting both in number of (total of 9.A) rights % (9.A + voting through 9.B) rights of financia issuervii l instrume nts (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting Below Notifiable Below Below 105405665 situation Threshold Notifiab Notifiab on the le le date on Threshol Threshol which d d threshold was crossed or reached Position 7.63% N/A 7.63% of previous notificati on (if applicable ) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting of rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE0002325243 Below Notifiable Below Below Below Threshold Notifiabl Notifia Notifiabl e ble e Threshold Thresho Threshold ld SUBTOTAL A Below Notifiable Below Threshold Notifia ble Thresho ld B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of instrument datex Conversion voting voting Periodxi rights rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical Number of % financial datex Conversion or cash voting of instrument Period xi settleme rights vot ntxii ing rig hts SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [X ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both if rights if it rights through it equals or is equals or is financial higher than the higher than the instruments if notifiable notifiable it equals or is threshold threshold higher than the notifiable threshold 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi: Done at Birmingham on 09/07/2019 ISIN: IE0002325243 Category Code: HOL TIDM: IFP LEI Code: 213800DDLICUJ14JTY47 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 12864 EQS News ID: 838773 End of Announcement EQS News Service

