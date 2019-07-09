Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that offers customized customer analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on customer journey mapping. Customer journey mapping is a holistic approach to understand the flow of experiences a customer has with an organization. Through customer journey mapping businesses can graphically portray their customer's experiences across touchpoints.

"Customer journey analytics enables businesses to prioritize those opportunities that significantly impact business goals," says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

Customer journey mapping has been growing in popularity over the past few years, not only with customer experience professionals, but also within marketing, customer service, user experience (UX), and product management. However, unfortunately many companies struggle when it comes to create customer journey maps and use it effectively to drive business growth.

Benefits of Customer Journey Mapping

Understand your customers better

By using customer journey mapping businesses can analyze customers' needs and offer relevant services at every point of interaction. By gaining detailed insights into how each touchpoint affects customer experience across the entire business, businesses can make decisions from an empathetic perspective. Customer journey mapping can help organizations to analyze all the factors, in real-time, that have the potential to affect customers' decision.

Identify operational inefficiencies

Customer journey mapping helps businesses to visualize how each interaction combines to create the overall experience. With this insight, businesses can identify inefficiencies and opportunities for innovation to improve the overall customer experience. By eliminating these inefficiencies companies can enhance customer experiences and determine the cost of each touchpoint.

