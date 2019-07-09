U.S. based Hanergy subsidiary Miasolé has achieved record 17.44% conversion efficiency for a large area flexible CIGS module. The efficiency has been confirmed by Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems.Miasolé today announced that it has reached 17.44% effiency with a flexible module using copper, indium gallium selenide (CIGS) technology. The efficiency has been independently confirmed by Fraunhofer ISE, and will be added to the collection of PV records in the journal Progress in Photovoltaics. The record was achieved on a module with aperture area measuring 1.08m², which was produced ...

