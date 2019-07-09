A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest call center analytics engagement for a leading financial services provider.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped the financial services provider to improve business efficiency and customer satisfaction by speeding the time-to-insight.

There is no denying to the fact that the future of the financial sector is currently at crossroads. Competing in a technologically oriented world means being able and willing to adapt to evolving market trends. However, the lack of appropriate tools and the inability to understand customer needs may bring in new challenges for businesses. This especially holds true in the financial services sector where players are increasingly being pressurized to sustain a competitive edge by balancing their revenues and profit margins.

The Business ProblemThe client is a well-known financial services provider based out of the United Kingdom. The client approached Quantzig to leverage its advanced data analytics expertise to optimize its operations. With service centers spread across regions, the client faced several challenges related to data management. The influx of such massive datasets brought in new challenges and threats. Hence, they wanted to integrate call center analytics to bolster data security and mitigate risks.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client tackle the core challenges, the customer analytics experts at Quantzig developed a holistic approach. During the initial phase, we developed a best-in-class model to help them track call center metrics, reduce manual efforts, and optimize service efficiency to drive down costs. This not only helped them eliminate organizational silos but also enabled them to improve customer satisfaction.

Quantzig's call center analytics solutions helped the client to:

Improve satisfaction rates by more than 500 bps

Increase first call resolution rate by 15%

Quantzig's call center solutions offered predictive insights on:

Centralizing call center operations

Building a robust feedback mechanism by embedding advanced analytics into the MIS framework

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

