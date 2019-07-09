Regulatory News:

Under their collaborative agreement, MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) and Teva have selected a lead formulation for the long-acting injectable mdc-ANG. Preclinical studies are expected to start this quarter.

mdc-ANG complements a range of antipsychotic products in development based on MedinCell's technology, including a first research product in clinical Phase 3 studies and another research product in the late stages of preclinical development.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

