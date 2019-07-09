Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) ("Ontex") has noticed recent press speculation regarding a possible offer on Ontex by a third party. While as a matter of policy Ontex does not comment on market rumours, it wishes to make it clear that it has not received any approach with respect to any such transaction.

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

