MagForce is making progress with its strategy to drive the uptake of its thermal ablation treatment, NanoTherm. It is approved in Europe for brain tumours and is in a registrational US study for prostate cancer. MagForce has realigned its commercial strategy in Europe by installing its first NanoActivator in Poland where, unlike Germany, payments are less dependent on reimbursement from insurers. New treatment centres (ex-Germany) could be the catalysts for meaningful growth in the top line and enable sustainable profitability from 2022. The pivotal US study has experienced unforeseen delays in standardising the procedure, and approval and launch are now expected in Q420. Long-term growth depends on the commercial treatments in the US. We value MagForce at €261.5m.

